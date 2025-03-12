New England Patriots receive no comp picks, enter 2025 NFL Draft with nine selections

New England Patriots make some big splashes on Day 1 of NFL free agency, but needs remain

New England Patriots make some big splashes on Day 1 of NFL free agency, but needs remain

New England Patriots make some big splashes on Day 1 of NFL free agency, but needs remain

The 2025 NFL Draft order is locked in -- for now -- and the New England Patriots are set to bring nine selections to Green Bay in late April.

The NFL announced all the compensatory picks for the 2025 draft on Tuesday night, and the Patriots did not receive any for a second straight year. But now the full draft order is set, so we know when New England is scheduled to pick in all seven rounds.

2025 New England Patriots Draft Picks

Here's a look at the nine selections that Mike Vrabel, Eliot Wolf, and the Patriots' brass will be working with this year:

Round 1, Pick 4

Round 2, Pick 38

Round 3, Pick 69

Round 3, Pick 77 (from Atlanta, via Matthew Judon trade)

Round 4, Pick 106

Round 5, Pick 144

Round 7, Pick 217 (from Tennessee, via Nick Folk trade)

Round 7, Pick 220

Round 7, Pick 238 (from LAC via J.C. Jackson trade)

The 2025 NFL Draft will run from Thursday, April 24 through Saturday, April 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The first round will take place Thursday night, the second and third rounds on Friday, and rounds four through seven on Saturday.

No compensatory picks for the Patriots

A total of 35 compensatory picks were given out to 15 teams on Tuesday, but the Patriots were not part of that group. Comp picks are awarded based on a team's gains and losses in free agency, and for a second straight year New England wasn't worthy of any of those selections.

The Patriots have received 48 comp picks since the NFL began the system in 1994, which is the fifth-most among all teams. New England last received comp picks in 2023 when the team received additional fourth- and sixth-round selections, which turned into guard Atonio Mafi and corner Ameer Speed (the comp pick was traded to the Raiders for two selections) and wide receiver DeMario Douglas (drafted in the sixth round).