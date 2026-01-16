We asked Patriots fans to give the team motivational speeches before facing Texans. Here's what they said

Fans are buzzing in anticipation for the New England Patriots to face the Houston Texans on Sunday. When asked what they would say to the team in a pregame locker-room speech they did not hold back.

"Sixty minutes for the rest of our lives," said Saugus resident Kosta Agganis, echoing a famous football rallying cry. "Just go out there and dominate them. Go out there and get the win. Focus on getting the win. We could win 3-0 for all I care. Just get the win and keep on moving."

Others focused on intensity and execution.

"If you see anyone in a light blue jersey, just run right through them," said Patriots fan Bryan.

Several fans pointed to the franchise's storied past for inspiration, with many referencing Tom Brady.

"Look at that statue right over there. See the guy who did it for 20 years," one fan said. "Try to recreate that same magic."

That history looms large for a fan base that has been waiting years for a return to postseason success. Outside the stadium, chants and impassioned speeches reflected both nostalgia and optimism.

"Do it for New England, it was always New England. New England forever," one supporter said. "Do it for your family and do it for yourselves. Let's go, Pats!"

Not everyone, however, felt the need to step into the motivational spotlight. Some fans simply wanted to leave it to head coach Mike Vrabel.

"I think Mike Vrabel has all the words and all the wisdom," one fan said. "I wouldn't even interrupt. I'll be here Sunday rooting for a big win."

As kickoff approaches, the echoes of legendary voices from Bill Parcells to Tom Brady still resonate around Gillette Stadium. But on Sunday, it will be Vrabel tasked with firing up the locker room as New England looks to extend its season.ts