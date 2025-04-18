Offensive tackles the Patriots could take in 2025 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots have a giant hole at left tackle, and should be adding a blindside protector (or two) sometime during the 2025 NFL Draft. While the majority of the left tackles available this year have their share of question marks at the NFL level, just about anyone would be an upgrade over New England's current from of options.

The In-house options for the Patriots include Vederian Lowe, who is back after playing 79 percent of the team's snaps last season. But he hasn't proven to be a long-term solution at one of the most important spots on the field over his two seasons with the team. Caedan Wallace could be another option heading into his second NFL season, and the versatile Sidy Sow could also find himself in the mix.

But really, the Patriots need to find someone this draft season who can come in and lock down left tackle for the foreseeable future. Whether they find that person in the first round or sometime on Day 2 (or if that person even exists) remains up in the air, but here are some options at left tackle for New England in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Will Campbell, LSU

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Will Campbell Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/Getty Images

Campbell is seen as the best offensive lineman in the draft, and he's mocked to the Patriots with the No. 4 pick in several mock drafts. He spent three seasons as the starting left tackle at LSU in the highly competitive SEC, and was a two-time team captain for the Tigers. Campbell is an elite athlete and viewed as an incredible locker room guy, though there is one concern with Campbell.

While Campbell is a beast at 6-foot-6 and 319 pounds, he's got short(ish) arms, which measured in at 32 5/8 inches at the Combine and then 33 inches at LSU's pro day. Some scouts believe he'll have to move to guard in the NFL, though Campbell has fought back against his arm length forcing a move at the next level.

And all that really matters is how the Patriots feel about Campbell on draft night. If they believe he'll be able to play left tackle for the next decade (and Abdul Carter isn't still available at No. 4), New England will draft Campbell. If not, they'll go in a different direction and will look for a tackle later in the draft.

Armand Membou, Missouri

Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou blocks Auburn Tigers nose tackle Jalen McLeod. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 6-foot-4 Membou shot up the rankings throughout the pre-draft process. But while he had a solid run at Missouri, he only played right tackle. A guard in high school, Membou has never played on the left side.

Asking a rookie to switch sides doesn't usually work out well, so we'll see if the Patriots entertain that notion. Membou could be a bit of reach at No.4, but could be in the mix if the Patriots trade down.

Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons drops into pass protection against the Purdue Boilermakers. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Simmons was once seen as one of the best tackles in the draft, but a torn patellar tendon he suffered last October has hurt his stock. The 6-foot-5, 317 pound Simmons was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes, and began his career as a right tackle before he moved to the left side. He made 19 starts at left tackle, and still earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors despite missing 10 games in 2024.

He's another candidate to end up in New England if the Patriots trade down from No. 4.

Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

Josh Conerly Jr. of the Oregon Ducks pass blocks TJ Guy of the Michigan Wolverines. Michael Miller/ISI Photos / Getty Images

The Patriots would have to get extremely lucky to have Conerly fall in their laps at No. 38 in the second round. They'll likely have to trade back into the end of the first round to land the Oregon product.

But the 6-foot-4, 311 pound Conerly would be worth it after starting 28 games at left tackle for the Ducks over the last two seasons. His technique needs some work, but at least Conerly is viewed as a left tackle in the NFL.

Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo blocks Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Massachusetts native is a monster at 6-foot-8, and earned First Team All-ACC honors for the Eagles last season. He's worked with former Patriots offensive line guru Dante Scarnecchia and new Patriots O-line coach Doug Marrone, so he's already got some connections to the Pats.

Trapilo will likely be a right tackle in the NFL, so he shouldn't be the first or only tackle taken by the Patriots. But he could be a steal as a Day 2 selection to help build out New England's offensive line depth.

Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery blocks Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Alex Bray. James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ersery is another big dude at 6-foot-6, and he started 38 games at left tackle for the Gophers over the last three years. He was the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024.

Ersery is projected to be taken sometime in the second round.

Anthony Belton, NC State

North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive lineman Anthony Belton blocks during a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If the Patriots want to bulk up at tackle, Belton could be a great depth addition in the third round. The 6-foot-6, 336 pounder was a three-year starter for the Wolfpack, and he knows how to use his size to his benefit.

Belton needs some seasoning in the NFL so he wouldn't be a starter right away, but could be a good addition for a few years down the road.

Chase Lundt, UConn

Chase Lundt of the Connecticut Huskies. Donald Page / Getty Images

Lundt would be another developmental pick for New England, but he could turn into a solid swing tackle in the NFL. The 25-year-old is an extremely talented run blocker, but it should be noted that he has sub-33-inch arms and may end up playing guard.