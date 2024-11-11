Patriots' Cole Strange helps raise thousands for veteran services

FOXBORO - In a hotel ballroom at Patriot Place, people bid on more than sports memorabilia and lavish weekend getaways. They chose to give back to those who have given so much.

The Cole Strange Foundation, named for the New England Patriots guard, held its second annual "Evening to Salute Veterans." The evening raised thousands of dollars for veteran services.

"My whole family, we have always had a ton of respect for veterans," said Strange. "Both my grandfathers served, my best friend is an Army Ranger. I actually had plans of going into the military myself if football didn't work out. So, I don't know, whenever football did work out, this was kind of my of giving back, because it's not like I can actually do that. I could, but I would have to give up this other lifelong dream that I had."

Helping New England veterans

It doesn't take long to learn giving back is second nature for Strange. His foundation partners with other non-profits in the area like Clear Path for Veterans New England, out of Devens.

"In order to provide the services for veterans throughout New England we need support like the Cole Strange Foundation," said Clear Path's Gary Soldato.

"It means a lot," said Jay Stanfield of Clear Path. "I think as veterans service is a huge part component of our identity and I think that what this shows me is the community is willing to give back to serve those who served."

Much of the work that binds the two organizations together focuses on veterans' mental health and PTSD. It's often considered the invisible battle scar so many veterans bring home and too often struggle to find support processing.

Strange said he hoped to continue to expand the role and services of his foundation.