Patriots running back Antonio Gibson out for season with torn ACL, reports say

New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson is done for the rest of the 2025 season. Gibson suffered a torn ACL in Sunday night's win over the Bills in Buffalo, according to multiple reports.

Gibson suffered his injury on a second quarter kickoff return, when he was upended on a big hit by Buffalo cornerback Cam Lewis. He was able to limp off the field under his own power but immediately went to the blue medical tent on the New England sideline.

Gibson was ruled out for the rest of the Week 5 contest a short time later, and was seen on the Sunday Night Football broadcast leaving the field with tears in his eyes. Now the 27-year-old is done for the season, which will test New England's depth out of the backfield.

Patriots running backs

Running back has been a bit shaky for the Patriots this season, with lead back Rhamondre Stevenson already losing three fumbles through the first five weeks. He was temporarily benched for Gibson Sunday night, but ended up scoring two touchdowns in the second half to help the Patriots upset the Bills, 23-20.

Stevenson leads New England backs with 139 rushing yards on his 38 carries to go with two touchdowns. His biggest game of the year was Week 2, when Stevenson rushed for 54 yards and had five receptions for 88 yards in New England's 33-27 victory in Miami.

But he lost two fumbles in New England's Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, part of a five turnover afternoon for the Patriots.

Rookie TreVeyon Henderson is the only other running back on the active roster. The second-round pick out of Ohio State has run for 121 yards and a touchdown on his 32 carries through the first five weeks, and has another 90 yards on 15 receptions.

Henderson had six carries for 24 yards and a pair of receptions for three yards in Sunday's win over the Bills.

The Patriots also have Terrell Jennings on their practice squad. The 24-year-old played three games for the Patriots in 2024 and rushed for 33 yards on 13 carries.

Losing Gibson will also test the Patriots on special teams, as he had been handling most of New England kickoff returns over the first five weeks. Gibson was averaging 28.5 yards on his 12 kickoff returns, and was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his 90-yard kickoff return touchdown sparked the Patriots to a 33-27 win over the Dolphins in Miami.

Henderson has returned seven kickoffs for 154 yards so far this season, while Stevenson has two returns for 40 yards.