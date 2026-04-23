Here's where the New England Patriots pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night, and the New England Patriots are scheduled to make 11 total selections over three days.

This year's draft is being held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The first round takes place Thursday, rounds two and three are Friday, and the final four rounds take place on Saturday.

When do the Patriots draft?

Coming off a Super Bowl appearance, the Patriots don't make their first selection until late in the round, making their first pick at No. 31 overall.

Here is a complete look at where the Patriots will be drafting this year.

Round 1, Pick 31

Round 2, Pick 63

Round 3, Pick 95

Round 4, Pick 125

Round 4, Pick 131

Round 5, Pick 171

Round 6, Pick 191

Round 6, Pick 198

Round 6, Pick 202

Round 6, Pick 212

Round 7, Pick 247

Mike Vrabel to miss part of NFL Draft

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told ESPN that he will miss the third day of the draft because he is seeking counseling. The news came hours before a new round of photos was published by the New York Post showing Vrabel at a New York City bar with former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini.

Sixteen days earlier, Vrabel and Russini were seen in published photographs at a resort in Arizona. Both Vrabel and Russini are married to other people.

Russini resigned from the Athletic a week after the first round of photos was published.

The NFL has said that it is not investigating Vrabel's behavior as part of the league's personal conduct policy.