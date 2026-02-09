Patriots' Mike Vrabel on Super Bowl loss: "We have to remember what it feels like."

Despite a disappointing ending, Mike Vrabel's first year as New England Patriots head coach was an overwhelming success. Still, Vrabel said it's critical for his team to learn from a blowout Super Bowl loss.

"I reminded them that we are 307 days into what hopefully is a long, successful relationship and program and that it's OK to be disappointed," Vrabel said. "We have to be disappointed and upset together. I'm appreciative of them, thankful, grateful that I get to coach them."

Mike Vrabel on Super Bowl loss

Seattle dominated Super Bowl LX from start to finish, earning a 29-13 win.

"We just have to not let mistakes pile up," Vrabel said. "Can't let one bad play turn into two bad plays. Be able to settle down and be better early on in drives. That just wasn't the case. We'd make a play here and stall. We'd have a good run and stall. The competitive stamina, the physical stamina, and the mental stamina that's required in these type of games."

The New England offensive line struggled throughout the night, allowing Drake Maye to be sacked six times. Vrabel didn't seem thrilled with a question about his line's performance.

"Nobody played good enough for us to win. Do you have a follow up?" Vrabel said.

Drake Maye calls Vrabel "hearbeat" of Patriots

Vrabel said that despite the loss, he enjoyed coaching this year's team. That includes quarterback Drake Maye, who struggled Sunday night.

"We won a lot of football games with the guys we have. Drake's a big reason why we're here. So, I can't wait to get back and coach them again," Vrabel said. "I'm sure they're going to want a break from me. But the show goes on. We gotta get back to work."

Earlier, Maye choked up when talking about how much Vrabel meant to him.

"He was the heartbeat. No doubt about that," Maye said. "He is a big reason why we're here. He's always the same. Look forward to my relationship with him for a long time. He's a great person and a hell of a football coach."

"We have to remember what it feels like"

The coach said a Super Bowl loss can be a learning experience.

"If we can build on it, then we can use this experience as a positive eventually and understand what you have to do in big games to win and put yourself in position to win," Vrabel said. "Part of our identity is not being a frontrunner. Just like every year someone is going to lose this game. We have to remember what it feels like and make sure that it's not repeated."

Vrabel, who won Coach of the Year on Thursday, added that it will be critical for his team to share their emotions together.

"All I can say is that we have to be disappointed we have to be upset. But we have to be those things together," Vrabel said. "We can't be divided, we can't be frontrunners. We can't be a good teammate, we can't care about the team and do the right things only when you win. Sometimes in this game of professional football you lose and you still have to be able to do those things. And hopefully you will."