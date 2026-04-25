Patriots draft Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas in second round, Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon in third

The New England Patriots added two more players at the NFL Draft on Friday night.

The Patriots traded up again and sent the 63rd overall pick in the second round as well as a fourth and sixth rounder to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for the 55th overall pick.

Patriots second round draft pick Gabe Jacas

The Patriots used it to select edge rusher Gabe Jacas from the University of Illinois. The 21-year-old had 27 career sacks over 50 games. That's the second most in Illinois history. He's thrilled to be a Patriot.

"I felt like a lot of weight was on my shoulder and just got released. It's like a breath of fresh air. It's a real moment. I dreamed of this ever since I was a little kid, and the fact that I got that call, it's just like, I finally got that call. Everything I worked up to this point, it's like it paid off and it doesn't stop here. I've got to keep going," Jacas told reporters.

Gabe Jacas on November 1, 2025 at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Patriots third round draft pick Eli Raridon

With their third-round pick, the 96th overall in the draft, the Patriots filled another need as they selected tight end Eli Raridon out of Notre Dame.

He's 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds, but he tore his ACL in 2021 and again in 2022. He played in 28 games over the last two seasons. Raridon is known as a good blocking tight end who can also catch the ball.

"I feel like a good way to describe me is I'm versatile. I can do both things in the passing and blocking game. I can make explosive plays with the ball in my hands and also dominate defenders in the run game as well. So, I'm someone who I feel brings versatility to the table, so I'm going to do both things," he told reporters.

Eli Raridon at Acrisure Stadium on November 15, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Patriots have five picks on Day 3 of the NFL Draft Saturday - one in the fifth round (number 171 overall), three in the sixth round (191,198, 212) and one in the seventh round (247).

Head coach Mike Vrabel won't be with the team Saturday. He said he will be in counseling with his family following the Dianna Russini photo scandal.