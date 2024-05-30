What will it cost to see the Celtics play in the NBA Finals at TD Garden?

BOSTON – The Celtics don't know their opponent yet, but they know they'll be playing in the NBA Finals starting on Thursday, June 6. If you want to be in attendance at TD Garden, it won't be cheap.

Thanks to holding the best record in the NBA, the Celtics would host four of the possible seven games in the championship series.

What is the schedule for the NBA Finals?

Kyrie Irving, Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks are currently up 3-1 in the Western Conference finals. If they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves once more, they'll advance to play the Celtics. Minnesota will be Boston's opponent if they become the first time to ever erase a 3-0 series deficit.

The schedule for the NBA Finals has already been solidified. Below is a look at when the games will be played.

Game 1: Thursday, June 6, 8:30 p.m. in Boston

Game 2: Sunday, June 9, 8 p.m. in Boston

Game 3: Wednesday, June 12, 8:30 p.m. in Dallas or Minneapolis

Game 4: Friday, June 14, 7 p.m. in Dallas or Minneapolis

Game 5 (If necessary): Monday, June 17, 8:30 p.m. in Boston

Game 6 (If necessary): Thursday, June 20, 8:30 p.m. in Dallas or Minneapolis

Game 7 (If necessary): Sunday, June 23, 8 p.m. in Boston

What do tickets cost for the NBA Finals?

Not surprisingly, tickets for the series are sold out. But that doesn't mean you can't buy your way into TD Garden – it will just cost you quite a bit.

On the majority of secondhand ticket websites like StubHub, Gametime, TickPick, and Seat Geek, the get-in price for Game 1 is at least $700 plus fees as of May 30. The same is the case using Ticketmaster's verified resale option.

The $700 ticket price would get you balcony tickets, while getting to the lower portion of TD Garden will cost more than $1,000.

Going to a potential Game 7 will cost even more. Tickets for the possible series-deciding game are listed for a get-in price of more than $1,300.