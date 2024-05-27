Watch CBS News
Here's the complete NBA Finals schedule for the Boston Celtics

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – After cruising past the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, the Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals.

The Celtics completed a sweep of the Pacers with another comeback win in Game 4 on Monday night, and are now four wins away from earning the 18th championship in franchise history.  

What is the NBA Finals schedule?

Here is a complete look at the upcoming schedule for the Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Game 1: Thursday, June 6, 8:30 p.m. in Boston
Game 2: Sunday, June 9, 8 p.m. in Boston
Game 3: Wednesday, June 12, 8:30 p.m. in Dallas or Minneapolis
Game 4: Friday, June 14, 7 p.m. in Dallas or Minneapolis
Game 5 (If necessary): Monday, June 17, 8:30 p.m. in Boston
Game 6 (If necessary): Thursday, June 20, 8:30 p.m. in Dallas or Minneapolis
Game 7 (If necessary): Sunday, June 23, 8 p.m. in Boston

Who will the Celtics play in the NBA Finals?

The Celtics appear to be on a crash course with Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

Like Boston, the Mavs stormed to a 3-0 series lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The teams play Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday night. If Dallas wins, they'll earn a trip to Boston on June 6.

If the Timberwolves complete the impossible and erase a 3-0 deficit, they'd earn at date at TD Garden.

The Celtics had no problems against Dallas in their two meetings this year. Boston defeated the Mavs 119-110 on January 22, and 138-110 on March 1.

Boston and Minnesota split their two meetings this year, with both games decided in overtime. The Timberwolves won 114-109 on November 6 while the Celtics prevailed 127-120 on January 10.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on May 27, 2024 / 11:01 PM EDT

