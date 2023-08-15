Vigil held for murdered Salem woman Nayeli Nieves as police continue search for body

SALEM – The Salem community and a grieving family came together Monday night for a vigil honoring the life of 20-year-old Nayeli Nieves.

The mother of two was brutally murdered last week, and prosecutors have charged her boyfriend Pablo Vicente in the case.

A week after her death, Nieves' body has not been found.

"She was an amazing person; she was always funny, and she could always light up the room she didn't deserve this, we need justice," said Thalia Nieves, the victim's sister.

Pablo Vicente is arraigned on August 8, 2023. CBS Boston

Prosecutors say Nieves' boyfriend Pablo Vicente admitted to a relative that he choked the victim in front of her 9-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler.

Police say he lived with the body for three days, then moved it to a dumpster at her Salem apartment complex.

Investigators say the suspect's relative alerted police that Vicente admitted he put Nieves' body in the dumpster at the apartment complex.

Police said they searched the dumpster, but it had been emptied before they knew of the crime.

Salem police said they are still searching for her body and so is her family.

"The father and as well as the family have been doing their own searches in the woods. We haven't stopped searching, we are continuing to look for her until we get answers," said Veronica Castillo, a family friend.

A vigil was held for Nayeli Nieves, a Salem woman who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend. CBS Boston

A community of city leaders, first responders, survivors and neighbors showed their support at a vigil organized by domestic violence organization Healing Abuse Working for Change (HAWC).

Police say Vicente had a history of domestic violence against Nieves, which escalated.

They say he was charged with domestic violence against Nieves in 2019 and had a separate restraining order from Lowell just this year.

"We need to demand accountability and to question the systems that failed to protect Nayeli and countless others like her," said Sara Stanley, Executive Director of HAWC.

The family will not have closure, until she is found.

"He will not be able to live with the pain," Castillo said.

If anyone knows anything or has seen anything suspicious, please call Salem Police at 978.744.1212

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1 (800) 799-SAFE, or text "START" to 88788.