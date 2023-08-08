Pablo Vicente charged with missing Salem woman Nayeli Nieves' murder, police continue search for body

Salem man held without bail after police say he confessed to killing girlfriend

SALEM – Police say Pablo Vicente confessed to murdering his girlfriend, Nayeli Nieves, and disposing of her body in the dumpster of the couple's Salem apartment complex.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker announced Tuesday that the 33-year-old has been charged Nieves' disappearance and murder.

Investigators said they are continuing to search for Nieves' remains as of Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors said one of Vicente's relatives contacted a Lynn police detective who he was acquainted with. The relative told the detective that Vicente admitted he had killed Nieves and disposed of her body.

The detective contacted Salem police, who found evidence of foul play at the couple's Pope Street home.

Nieves was a mother of a 3-year-old and an 18-month-old, the DA said. Both children have been placed in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

A not guilty plea was entered for Vicente during a Tuesday arraignment. He is being held without bail on a murder charge and is next scheduled for a probable cause hearing on September 8.

Prosecutors said Nieves' death "highlighted the persistent problem of domestic violence."