Watch CBS News
Local News

Pablo Vicente charged with missing Salem woman Nayeli Nieves' murder, police continue search for body

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Salem man held without bail after police say he confessed to killing girlfriend
Salem man held without bail after police say he confessed to killing girlfriend 00:27

SALEM – Police say Pablo Vicente confessed to murdering his girlfriend, Nayeli Nieves, and disposing of her body in the dumpster of the couple's Salem apartment complex.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker announced Tuesday that the 33-year-old has been charged Nieves' disappearance and murder.

Investigators said they are continuing to search for Nieves' remains as of Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors said one of Vicente's relatives contacted a Lynn police detective who he was acquainted with. The relative told the detective that Vicente admitted he had killed Nieves and disposed of her body.

The detective contacted Salem police, who found evidence of foul play at the couple's Pope Street home.

Nieves was a mother of a 3-year-old and an 18-month-old, the DA said. Both children have been placed in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

A not guilty plea was entered for Vicente during a Tuesday arraignment. He is being held without bail on a murder charge and is next scheduled for a probable cause hearing on September 8.

Prosecutors said Nieves' death "highlighted the persistent problem of domestic violence."

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 8:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.