National Pizza Day: Where to find deals and cheap slices around Boston Thursday

This may be the worlds largest pizza (and world's largest case of heartburn)

BOSTON - National Pizza Day is Thursday, February 9, and there are deals to be found at chain restaurants and local pizzerias. Below we've compiled a list of eateries that are serving up buy-one-get-one-free pizza offers, cheap slices and other fun specials for the day in the Boston area.

Bardo's Bar Pizza (South Boston) : Dine-in customers can enter for a chance to win free pizza for a year

Bertucci's: 50% of all pizza with code PIZZADAY

Boardwalk Pizza (South Boston & Marina Bay): $2 cheese and pepperoni slices

Chuck E. Cheese: Buy one large, one-topping pizza and get one free (dine-in only)

Circle K: Get a slice of pizza for $1 with purchase of Polar Pop

City Slicker Cafe Somerville: Buy any two large pizzas, get one free small cheese pizza 

Frank & Nick's (Encore Boston Harbor): Buy one pizza, get one free

Papa Gino's: Two or more small cheese pizzas for $8.99 each using code 9204 at checkout

PieZoni's: Free small cheese pizza with orders of $20 or more

Rina's Pizzeria (North End): 50% off large cheese and pepperoni pizzas all day (dine-in or takeout only)

Uno Pizzeria & Grill: Buy one pizza, get one 50% off (takeout only)

Skybokx 109 (Natick): Buy one pizza, get one half off (dine-in only)

Slice (Pizzeria ordering app) - $5 off first time-orders on app with $25 minimum purchase. Use code PIZZADAY2023 to redeem.

Telegraph Hill Kitchen & Bar (South Boston): Build-your-own flatbreads starting at $4

February 8, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

