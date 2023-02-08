National Pizza Day: Where to find deals and cheap slices around Boston Thursday

This may be the worlds largest pizza (and world's largest case of heartburn) This may be the worlds largest pizza (and world's largest case of heartburn) 01:53

BOSTON - National Pizza Day is Thursday, February 9, and there are deals to be found at chain restaurants and local pizzerias. Below we've compiled a list of eateries that are serving up buy-one-get-one-free pizza offers, cheap slices and other fun specials for the day in the Boston area.

Bardo's Bar Pizza (South Boston) : Dine-in customers can enter for a chance to win free pizza for a year

Bertucci's: 50% of all pizza with code PIZZADAY

Boardwalk Pizza (South Boston & Marina Bay): $2 cheese and pepperoni slices

Chuck E. Cheese: Buy one large, one-topping pizza and get one free (dine-in only)

Circle K: Get a slice of pizza for $1 with purchase of Polar Pop

City Slicker Cafe Somerville: Buy any two large pizzas, get one free small cheese pizza

Frank & Nick's (Encore Boston Harbor): Buy one pizza, get one free

Papa Gino's: Two or more small cheese pizzas for $8.99 each using code 9204 at checkout

PieZoni's: Free small cheese pizza with orders of $20 or more

Rina's Pizzeria (North End): 50% off large cheese and pepperoni pizzas all day (dine-in or takeout only)

Uno Pizzeria & Grill: Buy one pizza, get one 50% off (takeout only)

Skybokx 109 (Natick): Buy one pizza, get one half off (dine-in only)

Slice (Pizzeria ordering app) - $5 off first time-orders on app with $25 minimum purchase. Use code PIZZADAY2023 to redeem.

Telegraph Hill Kitchen & Bar (South Boston): Build-your-own flatbreads starting at $4