Advocates raise awareness of "silent epidemic" on National Missing Persons Day

BOSTON - On a bitterly cold Friday night, and more importantly, on National Missing Persons Day, Boston partners and problem solvers came together for a conversation that cannot be ignored.

"Lifting our voices for the silent epidemic of Black, indigenous, and people of color, women and girls who have gone missing," said organizer Mayowa of Social Glue Media.

The walls were lined with faces - sisters, daughters, and friends. Missing women whose images never went viral; whose important stories have gone largely unknown.

"The media and law enforcement are part of the solution, and we have to all work together to make the future safer, brighter. For prevention's sake, for families," Osinubi added.

According to the FBI's most recent data, close to 40% of missing women in the US are Black, Asian or Indian. This Boston event supported the Black and Missing Foundation, which works toward equal opportunity and awareness of all missing individuals.

"I was one of those women," said Destiny Polk, a Boston woman who went missing in Houston during the summer of 2020. She returned from traveling abroad during the early months of the pandemic and was robbed and hurt.

"I did experience levels of severe abuse, trauma to my head. Trauma to my body," Polk painfully recalled.

The Black and Missing Foundation amplified Destiny's story. She was found safe within days.

"If only everyone cared as much about every single Black woman and girl as much as people showed up for me. Maybe there would be more miracles like myself who can live to tell their story," Polk said.