President Trump "absolutely shouldn't" send National Guard to Massachusetts, Gov. Healey says

As she addressed recent public safety incidents in the state on Wednesday, Gov. Maura Healey said there's "no need" for President Trump to deploy the National Guard to Massachusetts.

Healey had called a news conference to respond to the "street takeover" trend in Massachusetts after more than 100 people attacked a Boston police cruiser in the South End over the weekend and set it on fire. She was asked by a reporter if she was concerned that Mr. Trump might send the National Guard to the state.

"He absolutely shouldn't. There's no need for that here," Healey said. "Here in Massachusetts, local and state law enforcement work really closely and well together."

Legal battles are currently playing out over the Trump administration's plans to deploy the National Guard to Portland, Oregon and Chicago. White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson previously told CBS News in a statement about the Chicago deployment that "President Trump will not turn a blind eye to the lawlessness plaguing American cities."

"Crime happens. I'm talking about a particular trend that I'm seeing here. The important thing is we're responding, we take action," Healey said. "I'm doing my job as governor. The Guard doesn't need to come here. There's no reason for the Guard to come here."

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell has been meeting with other state leaders to discuss the possibility of the National Guard being deployed, and would challenge any deployment to Massachusetts in court.

"The unlawful deployment of the National Guard creates unnecessary fear, undermines trust between residents and law enforcement, and aims to silence dissent against the President's cruel policies," Campbell said in a statement. "I stand firmly with states and local leaders resisting the President's blatant abuse of power."