New Hampshire police warn about man on bike slapping women at popular park

NASHUA, NH - Nashua, New Hampshire police are searching for a man they say is on a mountain bike physically assaulting women from behind at a popular park.

They've issued an alert that is startling to Kelsey Girardot who runs at Mine Falls Park, usually alone with her dog. "I've got my earphones on; you can only hear so much with music playing. I'll now be more cognizant of my surroundings," said Giardot.

5 women report assaults

Five women have reported assaults in the last several days and police are concerned there could be more. "What he's doing is riding up behind women and slapping them in various places from the head or the small of their backs," said Sgt. John Cinelli of the Nashua, New Hampshire Police Department.

Nashua, New Hampshire police are searching for a man accused of slapping women at Mine Falls Park. Nashua Police

The expansive park is a popular spot for walking and biking, especially with breathtaking fall weather that Rachel Eutzy is taking advantage of. "People come out trying to enjoy a beautiful day with family or dogs, but you have to be on high alert everywhere you go now in public."

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his thirties, 5'11" tall, wearing dark clothing and a mask. No one has been injured but the concern among many is what could happen next. "That's it's going to escalate from slapping to assault, sexual assault perhaps," said Lisa Segal walking on a trail with a friend.

"The thing that makes us most nervous is if he's doing little things they could progress into bigger things," said Rachel Eutzy.

Police increase patrols at park

Police have increased patrols but given the size of the park at 325 acres, they say it could be challenging tracking him down. "There's many ways to get in and out of the park. By the time we get the call and respond to where it happened the suspect has easy access out of the park and out of the area," said Sgt. Cinelli.

The alert from police is being taken seriously as the search for the suspect continues. "The way the world is you have to be careful no matter what. Always have situational awareness," said Harsha Rangachar, walking with family members.

Police say the assaults are occurring mostly in the late afternoon and urge anyone using the park to have a companion.