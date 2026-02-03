Nashua, New Hampshire explosion investigators issue warning about ice on roofs

A massive Nashua, New Hampshire building explosion may have been caused by falling ice piercing a natural gas line. A day after the blast that completely destroyed a mental health facility, the city's fire chief issued a warning for people to monitor roofs for ice build-up.

The Nashua Fire Department was called to the Greater Nashua Mental Health on Amherst Street for a gas leak Monday afternoon. All 60 people inside the building were able to evacuate, but an explosion that rattled the neighborhood left several firefighters trapped.

A mayday call was placed, but all firefighters were able to get out of the building. Three were hurt in the blast. One was treated at an area hospital and has since been released, Nashua Fire Chief Steve Buxton said on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, two firefighters remain hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Overall, Buxton said that considering the scale of the gas leak and explosion, the situation could have been much worse.

"That that many people got out of there with nobody getting killed out injured, besides the firefighters, yeah, real close to a miracle," Buxton said.

Warning over ice on roofs

The explosion caused heavy flames that ripped through the facility. Buxton said the building is considered a total loss.

The cause of the explosion has not officially been determined, but Buxton said one of thing under investigation is if falling ice may have contributed.

"With the recent weather conditions, we are urging residents and property owners to be mindful of ice accumulation on building utilities. Large sheets of ice can fall from roofs and cause serious damage to gas meters, gas lines or other utility connections," Buxton said. "If you see ice buildup above the gas meter or utility line, do not attempt to clear it yourself. Keep people clear of the area and contact your local utility provider. If you ever smell gas or hear a hissing sound related to gas, leave the area immediately and call 911 from a safe location immediately."

Community alert being investigated

One other aspect of the response that is under investigation is a community alert that was sent out to warn people in Nashua about the gas leak.

Director of Emergency Management Emily Martuscello said the alert was intended to go out to people in Nashua so they could avoid the area of Amherst Street. Instead, it was sent out to all of Hillsboro County.

"We're investigating with the State Department of 911, who maintains our alerting system, how the alert was able to go out beyond the city boundaries," she said.

Greater Nashua Mental Health has two other locations. Anyone who had upcoming appointments scheduled in Nashua should call to reschedule.