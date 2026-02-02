Gas leak and fire in Nashua, New Hampshire prompts shelter-in-place alert

There is a gas leak and fire in Nashua, New Hampshire after a reported explosion on Amherst Street Monday afternoon.

Footage from WBZ-TV's helicopter showed flames and heavy smoke billowing from a building at 440 Amherst St.

"Shelter in place if in the vicinity," the city of Nashua's Office of Emergency Management said in a social media post.

The fire department in nearby Merrimack said there was a "natural gas explosion" in the building and urged residents to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on if anyone was hurt or what caused the explosion. Stay with WBZ-TV for more on this breaking story.