Gas leak and fire in Nashua, New Hampshire prompts shelter-in-place alert

By
Neal Riley
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.
Read Full Bio
Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

There is a gas leak and fire in Nashua, New Hampshire after a reported explosion on Amherst Street Monday afternoon.

Footage from WBZ-TV's helicopter showed flames and heavy smoke billowing from a building at 440 Amherst St.

"Shelter in place if in the vicinity," the city of Nashua's Office of Emergency Management said in a social media post.

The fire department in nearby Merrimack said there was a "natural gas explosion" in the building and urged residents to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on if anyone was hurt or what caused the explosion. Stay with WBZ-TV for more on this breaking story.

