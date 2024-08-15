Workers call on Massachusetts to step in and keep hospital from closing or get them severance

Massachusetts called upon to keep hospital from closing at the end of the month

DEVENS - Health care workers and staff from Nashoba Valley Medical Center attended a meeting Thursday where they called on Massachusetts to do something to keep the hospital from closing.

Calling on state to keep hospital open

On August 31, Nashoba Valley will close, along with Carney Hospital in Dorchester. It's a day that comes earlier than expected, and a day that feels inevitable for caregivers and local lawmakers who are trying to stop it.

"The Department of Public Health does not have the ability, nor the authority, to prevent or deny closure of this hospital," said Massachusetts Department of Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein while speaking at a meeting Thursday night with hospital workers and legislators.

For those who work at the hospital, it is starting to feel like a blame game. They are stuck in between Steward Health Care going under, and legislation hamstrung from doing anything.

"I don't know how Governor Healey sees that, 'Oh, it'll be great if I close two, maybe three, hospitals,'" said Audra Sprague, a 17-year nurse at Nashoba Valley. On July 26, she learned that the hospital would close at the end of August. "By law you're supposed to get 120 days, and that gives time for everything to be put into place," said Sprague.

Concerns of health care desert

Sprague was at the meeting Thursday between city leaders, caregivers, and the DPH. Everyone is begging for someone to step in.

"That's 2,000 people in this community that share one thing in common. On September 1, they're going to be at an unacceptable, higher risk of a worse health outcome," said Sen. John Cronin at the meeting.

A closure of this magnitude stands to cause mass disruption. The Ayer fire chief said EMS rides will go from 2.4 miles to 11-16 miles.

"It will create a public health care desert ," said Jonathan Heimberg, a Lunenberg resident who has received care at the hospital.

Beth Reposa worked at NVMC for 50 years, but retired when she was diagnosed with Parkinson's. She told the crowd at the meeting, "I always thought my hospital would be there for me when I need it."

"She has no where. This was her hospital that was going to care for her," said Sprague.

The workers and local lawmakers are calling on Gov. Maura Healey to step in to declare a health state of emergency for more funding. As it stands, the workers don't even know if they will be given severance.

"They don't know if they're going to have money to then go to the next job, or bridge the gap to retirement," said Marlishia Aho with the Union 1199SEIU.

In a press release, Healey said she is insisting on worker severance in their negotiations. The MassHire Rapid Response team will also be hosting job fairs.