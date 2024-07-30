Steward Health closing Nashoba Valley Medical Center puts "profit above people," lawmaker says

"Shame on Steward," lawmaker says after Nashoba Valley Medical Center closure announcement

AYER – Inside a rally at Ayer Town Hall Tuesday morning, speakers attempted to send a message for Gov. Maura Healey to step in and save Nashoba Valley Medical Center.

The closure of the hospital was announced on Friday, months after its owners, Steward Health Care, filed for bankruptcy.

"Shame on Steward. Shame on [Steward Health CEO] Ralph de la Torre. Shame on a health care system that puts profit above people," Pepperell Rep. Margaret Scarsdale said.

Massachusetts hospitals closing

With no potential buyer, Nashoba is one of two Massachusetts hospitals shutting their doors by August 31. Carney Hospital in Dorchester will also be closed.

Due to Nashoba Valley Medical Center closing, 490 employees will be left without a job.

"I don't think I had words. I cried for a couple hours because we thought they were all set," nurse Monica Gill told WBZ-TV.

That sadness turned into frustration come Tuesday morning. Countless nurses and medical professionals were joined by state and local leaders during the rally in Ayer.

What will happen to Nashoba Valley patients?

Health professionals said the shutdown is the difference between life and death.

"Out here there's just nothing," Gill said.

"Our community will be forced to travel far distance for care. In an emergency, every minute is crucial. Constituents came to me with stories of patients at Nashoba Valley who lived because they received care just at the right time," Rep. Dan Sena added.

Calls for Gov. Maura Healey to step in

Speakers at the rally said the solution should be in Healey's hands. They say the state could declare a state of emergency and petition the courts to take over.

Hospital supporters also believe Healey could enforce a 120-day notice law required before any medical facility closure, buying Nashoba Valley Medical Center and its employees more time.

"Maura Healey please do your part, keep your promise," ER Nurse Jennifer Whatson said.

"Governor Healy what are you doing to keep the Nashoba Valley Medical Center open?" Marlboro Sen. Jamie Eldrige said at Tuesday's rally, prompting cheers from the audience.

Healey has suggested that her hands may be tied on this matter and that her focus remains on keeping Steward's other hospitals open and accepting patients.