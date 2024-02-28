Massachusetts Lottery's new "Jaws" scratch ticket will send winners to Martha's Vineyard

"The Shark is Broken," new Broadway play, explores on-set drama of "Jaws"

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Lottery will soon release a new scratch ticket based on one of the most famous movies ever filmed in the state. Players can sink their teeth into the "Jaws" instant game starting March 26.

The first-of-its-kind ticket, which features the titular great white baring its sharp teach, will sell for $10 and offers a chance to win up to $1 million - and there are also opportunities to land a special trip to Martha's Vineyard for a real-life "Jaws" experience.

Second chance drawings for Jaws lottery tickets

The Martha's Vineyard prize can be won through the Lottery's Second Chance Drawings, where players sign up for another shot at winnings on the Lottery's website.

Thirty total winners will win a three-night stay for two at the Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown - and one of those winners will also get a million-dollar prize.

The trip package includes black car service to the ferry, a "Jaws" island tour and a private screening of the 1975 classic.

The new "Jaws" scratch ticket coming to the Massachusetts Lottery. Massachusetts State Lottery

Massachusetts Lottery sees drop in sales

Lottery Executive Director Mark William Bracken's report, presented to the State Lottery Commission on Tuesday, said the Lottery saw a $33.8 million sales decrease in Jan. 2024 compared to Jan. 2023. He attributed the downturn primarily to smaller Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots that attracted fewer players.

Earlier this month, the Lottery released its second $50 scratch ticket "Lifetime Millions," which offers a grand prize of $1 million per year guaranteed for at least 20 years.