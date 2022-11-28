Wind-whipped fire guts marina in Mystic, Connecticut

MYSTIC, Conn. - A wind-whipped fire gutted a marina in Mystic, Connecticut late Sunday night.

Flames broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street just before 9 p.m.

Firefighters used water from the Mystic River to put out the fire, which burned for hours.

"It's an older building that's been around as long as I've been here and that's 26 years," Bruce Flax, President of the Mystic Chamber of Commerce, told CBS station WFSB-TV. "There's a parking lot to the north side of the building, which I think saved a few other buildings because the wind was blowing quite hard and it looked like that parking lot left enough room for the flames not to get any other buildings."

Roads in the area were shut down and a nearby hotel was evacuated.

No injuries have been reported. There's no word yet on what caused the fire.