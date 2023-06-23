"My brotha for life": Jayson Tatum shares message to Marcus Smart

BOSTON -- The big Celtics trade that sent Marcus Smart to Memphis isn't yet official, but Jayson Tatum has already weighed in on Smart's departure from Boston.

Tatum is going to miss Smart quite a bit, saying he's his "brotha for life" in a post to his Instagram story Thursday night. The Celtics star also expressed a desire to join up with Smart again at some point down the road.

"My dawg Forever grateful for you and how you pushed me and helped me along this journey," Tatum wrote, with a picture of him and Smart hugging after the Celtics won the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022. "Never change keep being you, one of kind can never be replaced! My brotha for life We gone link back up one day and get us one no doubt about that! Until then, Much love Brodie!"

Tatum has only known a Celtics team with Smart, sharing the floor with the guard for all six of his NBA seasons. Together, along with Jaylen Brown, the Celtics reached four Eastern Conference Finals and one NBA Finals.

Now Smart, who was the longest tenured member of the Celtics, is off to a new team, with Kristaps Porzingis reportedly coming back to Boston in a three-team trade between the Celtics, the Wizards, and the Grizzlies.

Clearly, Smart will be missed in the Boston locker room -- especially by the team's top star.