Photos show 4 inches of snowfall at Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire

Photos show rime ice formations at Mount Washington in New Hampshire - what is the phenomenon?

While parts of Massachusetts received several inches of rain on Thursday, up in New Hampshire, there was snow on the summit of Mount Washington.

The Mount Washington Observatory shared photos on their Facebook, adding that more than 4 inches of snow fell on the summit. More snow is expected for Friday and by the end of the weekend, the snow total could reach close to a foot.

A truck covered with ice and snow at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire on May 23, 2025. Mount Washington Observatory

Photos from the observatory show a New Hampshire State Parks truck and Mount Washington State Park sign covered in ice and snow.

Is snow on Mount Washington in May unusual?

Snow on Mount Washington in May is certainly nothing unusual. The weather at 6,288 feet is vastly different from what we experience down near sea level.

With wind gusts expected to top 70 miles per hour later this weekend, scientists at the observatory are expecting whiteout conditions at times. Winds are often strong at the top of the mountain, with gusts topping 150 miles per hour back in February. Ana avalanche warning was issued at the time.

A snow-covered sign on Mount Washington in New Hampshire on May 23, 2025. Mount Washington Observatory

The average total snowfall at the summit in the month of May is 12.9 inches and the record for the month was back in 1997 when a whopping 95.8 inches of snow fell!

What is Mount Washington?

Located in New Hampshire, Mount Washington is the highest peak in New England at 6,288 feet. From the peak, areas as far away as Quebec, New York and Vermont can be seen on a clear day.