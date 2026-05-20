Is there a motor oil shortage? Here's why your oil change is getting more expensive.

Gas prices aren't the only thing going up. The cost of an oil change is also getting more expensive, as motor oil shortages could make it harder to get your next service appointment.

At MacKenzie Motors in Boston, there's been a change that is tough on owner John MacKenzie and his customers.

"We buy 300 gallons at a whack or so," he said. "And it adds up when they raise their prices."

Cost of oil change rising

That's because the price of motor oil is going up - even more fallout from global oil markets roiled by the war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

MacKenzie's bookkeeper Denise Byrne showed WBZ-TV the difference in how much they paid for bulk motor oil between March and May - $1,880 compared to $2,281.90

"That is a big difference," MacKenzie said.

The impact trickles down to car owners.

"Of course we pass it on, absolutely," he said. "It's probably $5 more an oil change now."

Motor oil shortages

Holly Alfano, CEO of the Independent Lubricant Manufacturers Association, said she expects to see some motor oil shortages by early July. Certain motor oils, typically for modern cars, are even more scarce because of where they are refined.

Disruptions in price could last a year or more.

"Motor oil is 70%-plus, in some cases higher, Group 3 base oil. And 45% of that base oil comes out of the Middle East," Alfano said. "The largest producer of Group 3 base oil, which is Shell's Pearl GTL facility, was struck by an Iranian missile."

MacKenzie says the only thing drivers can do is get their oil changed regularly to make sure their cars last.

"You should change your oil, synthetic or not, every 4,000 miles," he said.