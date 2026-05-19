Gas prices near $4.50 a gallon in Massachusetts ahead of busy Memorial Day travel weekend

Gas prices continue to climb in Massachusetts before travelers hit the road for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The latest numbers from AAA show gas is averaging $4.49 a gallon in the state Tuesday, up three cents from last week ago. One month ago, gas was $3.95 a gallon in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts drivers are now paying close to the national average, which is $4.53 a gallon. The state is 25th on AAA's list of the highest gas prices in the nation.

AAA says gas prices in the northeast "face continued pressure as demand remains solid, exports outpace production, and the global supply crisis caused by the war with Iran enters and 11th week."

"With Memorial Day approaching and the start of the summer driving season around the corner, Americans are paying significantly more for gasoline than they were a year ago," AAA Northeast spokes Mark Schieldrop said in a statement Monday. "Despite the higher prices, drivers haven't yet made drastic changes to their driving habits. The next few weeks will clarify whether demand pulls back — or not."

Gas prices were $2.99 in Massachusetts a year ago, but the Iran war has driven up costs. President Trump said he has called off plans for a major new attack on Iran for now, but said it could still happen at a "moment's notice" if a peace deal is not reached.

Despite the high gas prices and more expensive flights, AAA said it predicts slightly more people will travel this Memorial Day Weekend compared to last year. It's projected that 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home, with 39.1 million driving and 3.66 flying.