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Justice Department investigating oil market trading, sources say

By
Jennifer Jacobs
Jennifer Jacobs
Senior White House reporter
Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter at CBS News.
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Jennifer Jacobs,
Sarah N. Lynch
Sarah N. Lynch
Senior Justice Department Reporter
Sarah N. Lynch is the senior Justice Department reporter for CBS News, based in Washington, D.C.
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Sarah N. Lynch

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Washington — The Department of Justice is investigating suspicious trading timed to swings in the oil market, according to two sources familiar with the investigation. 

Reuters first reported the trading. The existence of the investigation was first reported by ABC News.

The oil market has been volatile amid the war with Iran. Tehran has effectively closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz to Gulf oil and gas exports, sending prices soaring and forcing nations to scramble for alternative supplies.

The average national price for a gallon of gas Wednesday was $4.51, according to AAA.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

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