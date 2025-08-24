Morgan Wallen's Gillette Stadium concerts feature guest appearances from Mike Vrabel, Rob Gronkowski

Morgan Wallen spent his weekend performing at Gillette Stadium with two shows in Foxboro. And the country music superstar had some help from a few New England Patriots legends for his signature entrance.

Wallen, known for songs such as "Last Night," and "Whiskey Glasses," is currently in the final stops of his "I'm the Problem" tour.

He's become known for his signature walkout to start the show at each stop along the way. As excitement builds for Wallen to take the stage, he's shown on the jumbotron in the stadium tunnel, walking toward the entrance with a well-known celebrity with local ties.

On Friday, Wallen's guest for the walkout was Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabes with the Morgan Wallen walkout‼️ pic.twitter.com/FzTJEBTpU9 — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) August 23, 2025

Vrabel, a former linebacker with the Patriots, is entering his first season as head coach in New England. The Patriots wrapped up their preseason on Thursday and open the regular season September 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders in the same stadium.

For night two, Wallen was joined by future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski, sporting a Patriots jersey with Boston's 617 area code, caught a guitar that was tossed to him by Wallen. He then, as one might expect, performed his signature "Gronk spike" of the guitar before Wallen ran out of the tunnel.

GRONK IS BACKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/0vHyZPJjHX — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) August 24, 2025

In November, Wallen was nominated for seven Country Music Association Awards. He ended up winning just one, though it was the big one as he took home entertainer of the year.

Wallen received four nominations at the CMAs for his collaboration with Post Malone in the hit song "I Had Some Help."