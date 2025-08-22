Crane tips over, backs up traffic on I-95 in Sharon ahead of Morgan Wallen concert at Gillette Stadium

Crane tips over, causes traffic backup on I-95 in Sharon

A crane tipped over on the southbound side of I-95 in Sharon, Massachusetts, backing up traffic for miles and could impact people heading to the Morgan Wallen concert at Gillette Stadium Friday evening.

The crane tipped over on the side of 95 at exit 19, blocking part of the break down lane. State Police said the crane's operator suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At one point, all of 95 South was closed but two lanes have since reopened. MassDOT said the right lane will remain closed for several hours due to the cleanup.

The timing couldn't be much worse because country singer Morgan Wallen is performing at Gillette Friday evening. The backup starts in Canton and it's taking drivers almost 25 minutes to go the 6.5 miles to the crash scene.

Gates at Gillette Stadium opened at 4:30 p.m. for the Wallen concert, which began at 5:15 p.m. A second show is taking place at Gillette on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.