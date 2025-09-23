Violence in Boston founder Monica Cannon-Grant pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

Monica Cannon-Grant, a Boston community activist, will be sentenced in January after officially pleading guilty to federal charges on Monday.

Prosecutors say Cannon-Grant took thousands of dollars in donations earmarked for her anti-violence non-profit organization "Violence in Boston," but spent it on herself.

They say she used the money on everything from vacations to rent payments.

Cannon-Grant was the founder and CEO of Violence in Boston.

The 44-year-old Taunton woman pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy, 10 counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud, and two counts each of filing false tax returns and failing to file tax returns.

"Monica Cannon-Grant repeatedly scammed multiple public financial programs and stole money donated by members of the public who believed their donations would aid in reducing violence and promote social awareness. Instead, Cannon-Grant used donations to satisfy her own greed, while falsely portraying herself as a legitimate nonprofit organizer. She betrayed the trust of everyone who donated and the public who supported her fraudulent charity," U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. "Today's plea demonstrates once again that no one is above the rule of law."

Cannon-Grant was accused of stealing the money from 2017 to 2020.

"Today's guilty plea underscores our commitment to investigating and holding accountable anyone who commits fraud. Ms. Cannon-Grant defrauded several state programs and exploited her position in the community to line her own pockets," Ketty Larco-Ward, inspector in charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's Boston Division, said in a statement.

Cannon-Grant is scheduled to be sentenced on January 29.