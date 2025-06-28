Molly Bish to be remembered with vigil 25 years after disappearance in Massachusetts

A vigil marking 25 years since Molly Bish disappeared will be held in Warren, Massachusetts on Saturday.

The vigil will be held on the Warren Town Common at 7 p.m. on Saturday and all are welcome to attend. This year's theme is "Because of Molly..." and will touch on her life and legacy. After the vigil, attendees will walk to Comins Pond, where Molly was last seen before she disappeared.

"We've been doing this for a long time, we made a promise to Molly that we would never give up and we'd keep searching and trying to find the answers that we haven't had," said Molly's mother, Magi Bish in an interview with WBZ-TV on Friday. "There's been days of sadness and struggle and today I'm joyful that people are still remembering Molly after 25 years. We are sad we still don't have the answers of who, why this happened to her."

Disappeared 25 years ago

On June 27, 2000, 16-year-old Molly was dropped off at Comins Pond for her lifeguarding job. Magi Bish dropped her off and was the last person to see her before she went missing. Her shoes and her lifeguard kit were found left behind on the beach.

"Who would imagine going to work, brand new job, so excited, it was her first job that was going to pay real money and she was totally ecstatic about it," said Magi Bish. "And that's why, as things unraveled, quickly, we knew Molly would never leave her post. And unfortunately, we knew that was really a scary beginning of what became a long search and we didn't find Molly for three years."

Three years later, Molly's remains were found in the woods in Palmer. Even though a deceased person of interest was named in 2021, the case still remains unsolved.

"Hope is a special place"

"There's newer ideas, new DNA, new people on the case reviewing, having new tactics, you know, directions," said Magi Bish. "So we haven't given up. Hope is a special place, you've got to have hope."

Magi Bish said she's sad over but mostly feels gratitude for the kindness shown to her and her family and all the support and help they've received.