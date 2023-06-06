Family of Molly Bish wants investigation moved to Hampden County 20 years after remains found

WORCESTER - They have been excruciating years of not knowing for the sister of Molly Bish, whose remains were found in a wooded area in Palmer 20 years ago. Not knowing who kidnapped the then 16-year-old from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in nearby Warren June 27, 2000, and then killer her.

"We still don't have answers to that question and it's really hard," said Heather Bish. "I would like a fresh pair of eyes working on the case."

Heather Bish wants the investigation moved to Hampden County where the remains were discovered and has asked Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early to consult the family's own DNA experts to get some movement.

"I feel badly the district attorney hasn't felt comfortable consulting with experts who are leading trainings, teaching people across the country and the world even on how to use DNA to solve cases like this," said Bish.

Molly Bish (Handout photo via Boston Herald/Getty Images)

Early told reporters, "No stone is going unturned" and said he's confident in his investigators but won't talk specifically about advances in technology they are using. He has named a now deceased level two sex offender as the only announced person of interest in the case, Francis Sumner, who lived in the area and was previously convicted of rape and kidnapping.

"Everything we can be doing we are doing," said Early. "Why does it take so long is the million-dollar question, you can only go with the evidence you have."

Early believes a combination of DNA technology and a still very active tip line will eventually solve the case.

Heather Bish also still hopes someone who knows the killer will finally do the right thing. "I'm hoping one of those people surrounding those people will come forward and be brave and tell my family they know something," said Bish.

In the meantime, she remains an advocate for missing children and tireless in the pursuit of justice for her sister who would have turned 40 in August.