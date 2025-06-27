Molly Bish disappeared 25 years ago in Massachusetts. Her family says "we haven't given up" on the case.

Friday marks 25 years since Molly Bish disappeared in Warren, Massachusetts.

On June 27, 2000, her mother Magi dropped the 16-year-old off at her lifeguarding job at Comins Pond. Magi Bish was the last person to see her daughter before she went missing. Molly's shoes and her lifeguard kit were left behind on the beach.

"We knew Molly would never leave her post. And unfortunately we knew that was really a scary beginning of what came along," Magi Bish told WBZ-TV in an interview on Friday. "We didn't find Molly for three years. It was horrendous."

Her remains were found in the woods nearly three years later. But even though a deceased person of interest was named in 2021, the case still remains unsolved.

Remembering Molly Bish

Molly's older sister Heather says grief comes and goes "like a tsunami."

"There's all these dates. Birthdays and Christmas and the day they found Molly's skull and the day she was abducted," Heather Bish said. "You have all these dates that come up throughout the year that can be really hard days."

She remembers her little sister as a tomboy who loved playing sports and impersonating "Forrest Gump." She said Molly was so proud to be working as a lifeguard.

"I took a lot of responsibility for her at a very young age and perhaps that's why I feel so desperate to find out what happened to her," Heather Bish said. "And sometimes I feel really cheated that I didn't get that adult relationship with her. We were just beginning to have to have that."

Despite all the time that has passed, Magi Bish said "we haven't given up."

"You can't give up because we promised Molly we'd never, never forget her, never let her down," Bish said. "Today we feel very optimistic that someday this case will be solved. There's newer ideas, new DNA, new people on the case."

"Molly's Love"

A candlelight vigil will be held Saturday in Warren. The Bish family, who have become advocates for missing children over the years, say they are grateful for all the support they've received since Molly's disappearance. They say they're still inspired by "Molly's love."

"Molly's love continues to this day by all the outpouring of people who come and help us," Magi Bish said. "And maybe we've helped a lot of people by giving them new laws, giving them legislation that would protect them, but I think we've been the recipients of much love."