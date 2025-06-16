After Minnesota shootings, Mass. lawmaker says threats are "part of the fabric of our jobs"

Mass. lawmakers say threats have become "part of the fabric of our jobs"

Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman, a Harvard Kennedy School alumna, was remembered by faculty this weekend following her tragic death. Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed early Saturday morning at their home. Minnesota State Rep. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot and are recovering.

After a 36-hour manhunt, authorities captured Vance Boelter, who they believe is responsible for the attack. Boelter was found in the woods near his home in Green Isle, Minnesota.

Harvard Kennedy School professor Richard Parker remembered Hortman as a kind and bright student. "She had a disarming charm," Parker said. "I could only describe it as just a Midwestern decency, if that registers."

Parker is still grappling with her loss days after the attack. "The idea that one of my students would be assassinated is beyond, I can't tell you," he said. "I'm still emotional about it now."

Threats of violence

Lawmakers told WBZ that threats of violence have increasingly become a part of their professional reality.

"It has become part of the fabric of our jobs, which is a very dangerous and sad commentary on political life in this country," said House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark. "You should be able to have a delivery come to your door that is a mistake and not have it set this dread that this could be someone at your door trying to harm your family."

At a community event in Lynn, Massachusetts, Rep. Seth Moulton expressed concern about the growing political divide.

"There is a connection here between the rise in political violence and the start of this big trend in 2016," Rep. Moulton said. "But we need to keep setting the example of how we can bring people together and not further divide this country."

Rep. Moulton added that the threats lawmakers face creates a daily fear for him and his family.