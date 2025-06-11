Massachusetts teen detained by ICE says he "was in complete shock"

Milford teen detained by ICE says he was “in complete shock”

A Milford High School student who was detained by ICE is speaking about the experience that changed his life forever. It's a case that has drawn national attention and mobilized local support.

Marcelo Gomes da Silva, 18, was arrested by ICE agents more than a week ago while on his way to volleyball practice. According to ICE, the teen was in the U.S. on an expired visa.

In an interview with WBZ, Gomes da Silva recounted the moment he was pulled over.

"I was in complete shock. I didn't know what was going on," he said. "I didn't know what I did. I was confused. I didn't cry, I wasn't angry."

Wants to help other immigrants

Gomes da Silva spent six days in ICE custody at the Burlington, Massachusetts detention facility. He described sleeping on a concrete floor in a cell shared with several older men.

His experience in the facility has the high school senior turning to activism.

"That's my goal. Definitely to help the immigrants," he said.

The arrest has upended his life, but it has also sparked widespread support from the Milford community.

"Everyone hugging me, everyone crying but tears of happiness because I was out," he said. "It made me super happy, the fact that a community could come together in such a short span of time and do so much work together."

Family concerned about future

Though released, Gomes da Silva and his family remain fearful. ICE has not ruled out further action against his father, and the family is afraid to leave the house, relying on friends to bring them groceries and essential supplies.

When asked whether he harbored resentment toward his father, who ICE was looking for when they pulled him over, he said no.

"He came here for me"

"No, I'm not mad at my dad at all for anything he's done. He came here to live a better life. He came here for me. My dad came here so I could have a good life."

In a statement, ICE said that agents were conducting an operation to arrest a "known public safety threat" when Gomes da Silva was stopped. The agency added that the teenager was found to be in the U.S. illegally and is subject to removal.

Gomes da Silva and his legal team are now applying for asylum, a process that can take years to resolve.