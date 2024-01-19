Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic's trial on assault charge scheduled for February 16

Milan Lucic's trial on assault charge scheduled for February 16 in Boston

Milan Lucic's trial on assault charge scheduled for February 16 in Boston

Milan Lucic's trial on assault charge scheduled for February 16 in Boston

BOSTON - Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic will go on trial on an assault charge next month.

He made a brief appearance via Zoom in Boston Municipal Court Friday as the judge set a trial date of February 16 in the case.

Milan Lucic made a brief appearance via Zoom in Boston Municipal Court, January 19, 2024. CBS Boston

Lucic, 35, was arrested on November 18 after police say he was drunk and attacked his wife in their home in Boston. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery on a family member. He was released and ordered to stay away from alcohol.

Lucic is currently on an "indefinite leave of absence" from the Bruins. He had two assists in four games this season, his first in Boston since the 2014-15 season. He ended up on injured reserve in October with an ankle injury. Lucic entered the NHL/NHLPA's player assistance program after his arrest. The program helps players and their families struggling with mental health, substance abuse and other issues.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence please call 877-785-2020 or click here.