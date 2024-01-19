Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic's trial on assault charge scheduled for February 16

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

Milan Lucic's trial on assault charge scheduled for February 16 in Boston
Milan Lucic's trial on assault charge scheduled for February 16 in Boston 00:20

BOSTON - Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic will go on trial on an assault charge next month.

He made a brief appearance via Zoom in Boston Municipal Court Friday as the judge set a trial date of February 16 in the case.

lucic.jpg
Milan Lucic made a brief appearance via Zoom in Boston Municipal Court, January 19, 2024. CBS Boston

Lucic, 35, was arrested on November 18 after police say he was drunk and attacked his wife in their home in Boston. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery on a family member. He was released and ordered to stay away from alcohol.

Lucic is currently on an "indefinite leave of absence" from the Bruins. He had two assists in four games this season, his first in Boston since the 2014-15 season. He ended up on injured reserve in October with an ankle injury. Lucic entered the NHL/NHLPA's player assistance program after his arrest. The program helps players and their families struggling with mental health, substance abuse and other issues.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence please call 877-785-2020 or click here.

Mike Toole

Mike Toole is the Managing Editor at wbz.com in Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 11:47 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.