Milan Lucic taking indefinite leave of absence from Boston Bruins

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins confirmed that forward Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence for the team.

"The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening. Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time," the team said in a statement.

The team did not say what the situation was.

Lucic has been out with an ankle injury since late October. The 35-year-old returned to the Bruins at the start of the season after playing with the Calgary Flames for the past four years.