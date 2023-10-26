Watch CBS News
Sports

Milan Lucic to miss several weeks with injury

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Milan Lucic's return to the Bruins has hit a snag.

The veteran winger will miss several weeks due to an injury suffered while blocking a shot against the Kings in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Jim Montgomery told reporters that Lucic, who missed Sunday's game in Anaheim and Tuesday's game in Chicago, will be out for a longer period of team.

The head coach also told reporters that Jakub Lauko is set to miss a week after suffering a fracture from the skate he took to the face on Tuesday night in Chicago.

The 35-year-old Lucic has two assists in four games this season, his first in Boston since the 2014-15 season. Lauko has been held without a point while posting a minus-4 rating in his six games this season.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 26, 2023 / 12:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.