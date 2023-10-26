Milan Lucic to miss several weeks with injury

BOSTON -- Milan Lucic's return to the Bruins has hit a snag.

The veteran winger will miss several weeks due to an injury suffered while blocking a shot against the Kings in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Jim Montgomery told reporters that Lucic, who missed Sunday's game in Anaheim and Tuesday's game in Chicago, will be out for a longer period of team.

The head coach also told reporters that Jakub Lauko is set to miss a week after suffering a fracture from the skate he took to the face on Tuesday night in Chicago.

The 35-year-old Lucic has two assists in four games this season, his first in Boston since the 2014-15 season. Lauko has been held without a point while posting a minus-4 rating in his six games this season.