Milan Lucic due in court, accused of assaulting wife in their Boston home

BOSTON - Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is expected to be in court Tuesday, three days after he allegedly attacked his wife.

Lucic, 35, is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault and battery on a family member. He was arrested at his home in Boston early Saturday morning.

According to the police report, officers were called to his apartment building just after 1 a.m. on November 18 after his wife called 911, allegedly saying he tried to choke her. She met police in the lobby and told them Lucic couldn't find his cell phone and that he started yelling at her, allegedly believing she hid it.

The report stated that when she tried to walk away, she said Lucic grabbed her by her hair and pulled her backwards, allegedly telling her, she's "not going anywhere."

When asked if he tried to strangle her during the incident, she said he did not, according to the police report.

Officers said they found Lucic in his apartment and that he appeared to be drunk.

"He stated to officers that nothing had happened and did not attempt to provide any explanation," the police report said.

Lucic was arrested. Inside the bedroom, police said they found a broken lamp and a small amount of broken glass on the floor. Officers took pictures of what they say appeared to be redness on his wife's chest, but she refused any medical help.

The Bruins said Lucic "is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team."

He had two assists in four games this season, his first in Boston since the 2014-15 season.