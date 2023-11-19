Milan Lucic scheduled to be arraigned Monday following domestic violence arrest

BOSTON – Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is scheduled to be arraigned Monday following his arrest late Friday night related to a domestic violence incident.

Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team that Lucic's wife called 911 when her husband allegedly attacked and choked her. According to sources, police said Lucic appeared to be drunk when officers responded.

The Suffolk District Attorney's office said Lucic is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in Boston Municipal Court.

Following Lucic's arrest, the Bruins released a statement and said he is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team.

"The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening. Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time," the team said in a statement.

WBZ-TV reached out to Boston police, but they did not provide any additional information on Lucic's arrest.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand expressed concern for the Lucic family.

"It's tough to see your teammates and your friends going through stuff like this and their family. Definitely worried about Britt and the kids and Luc himself, but they have all the support in the world. Anything they need we are going to be here for them," Marchand said on Saturday.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence please call 877-785-2020 or click here.