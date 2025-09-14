Mike Vrabel's sprint down sideline stole the attention from his first win as Patriots head coach

Mike Vrabel gets game ball after first win as Patriots head coach

Mike Vrabel got his first victory as head coach of the New England Patriots on Sunday. But that's not what everyone wanted to talk to Vrabel about after the hard fought 33-27 win in Miami.

The former linebacker loves to mix it up with players in practice and throw out the occasional block or hit, but Vrabel is the first to admit he's nowhere near game shape. On Sunday, he looked pretty good in a short burst, as Vrabel raced down the sideline with Antonio Gibson during the return man's 90-yard kickoff return touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Vrabel didn't have to run nearly as much as Gibson, but he showed off some solid speed on the final 20-plus yards of Gibson's return.

Vrabel is a demanding coach in practice and on Sundays, but players love to play for him because of his passion for the game. He also knows when it's appropriate to have a little fun, as was the case during Gibson's kickoff return.

"I'm just excited for these guys," Vrabel said. "I'm really excited that they could fight and compete."

Gibson was too busy focusing on the end zone to notice Vrabel on the sideline, but was told of his coach's sprint after the play.

"If he was keeping up with me, I have to run faster," Gibson joked. "I heard he almost caught me."

Vrabel didn't want to talk about his sprint after the win -- or even his first win as head coach in New England. He instead turned it into praise for New England's running backs, and later put the focus on his players and their willingness to get into a "street fight" down in Miami.

The Patriots took an early 12-0 lead but had to sweat it out in the second half, as the game featured five lead changes. While the Patriots bent a bit, they did not break and were able to escape Miami with a win.

"We had a little lull and we didn't pack it up and quit," said Vrabel. "Proud of our team. It's always about the players, now and forever."

Drake Maye got to lead the Patriots in the victory formation at the end of the game, and brought the football to the team's equipment manager on the sideline once the clock hit zero. He wanted to make sure Vrabel got the game ball from his first win as head coach of the Patriots.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was on hand in Miami to give Vrabel the ball in the locker room after the game. But first, Vrabel made it a point to greet and congratulate every player as they made their way into the locker room.

Mike Vrabel waits at locker room door to greet everyone after his first win as Patriots coach. pic.twitter.com/Ge8CBCkwqT — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 14, 2025

Vrabel also gave out a game ball himself after the win. The head coach awarded one to Zak Kuhr, who called his first game on defense while defensive coordinator Terrell Williams was away from the team for a medical matter.