Vrabel greets Patriots fans in Foxboro after Super Bowl loss, says "we're just getting started"

When the New England Patriots touched down in Rhode Island Monday night, it ended an eight-day trip out west for the biggest game of their lives in Super Bowl LX. The players were greeted by brutally cold temperatures coming off that California sun. Weather to match the mood, perhaps coming off that devastating loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

But when the buses rolled into Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, players, staff and administration were welcomed by a small but mighty group of fans cheering their return. Chants of "We all we got. We all we need!" and "Let's go Pats!" filled the air. Fans braved freezing temperatures to show their support.

"I wanted to come out here because I think the guys deserve a round of applause," said Richard Vega. "It was unbelievable. No one expected us to make it this far. It was technically a rebuild season for the whole team."

Another fan told us, "I thought it was a great season. Especially because it was a big turn around."

But these fans were blown away when coach Mike Vrabel walked off the bus and directly to them. He would shake hands, take selfies, and thank each of the waiting fans for their support.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel takes photos with fans outside Gillette Stadium after returning from Super Bowl LX. CBS Boston

Vrabel spoke with WBZ-TV on what their support has meant to the team. "Not a whole lot of smiles since last night but this is, you know, you appreciate it," said Vrabel of the fans waiting for the team's return. "Obviously we wanted to bring back the championships that they are used to, but we are just getting started and we are proud of the guys, but we appreciate this support."

Fans considered the move a class act.

"It was awesome," said one fan on Vrabel's engagement. "I never thought he would come out and greet us all and take selfies and he did. He is just so humble. The team did such great turn around this year. We are nothing but proud of them."