Mike Kennealy, former Baker administration official, running for governor of Massachusetts

Mike Kennealy, a Republican who served as secretary of housing and economic development under former Gov. Charlie Baker, announced Monday that he is running for governor of Massachusetts.

Kennealy is the first prominent challenger to Gov. Maura Healey, the incumbent Democrat who intends to run for another term in 2026.

In an announcement video, Kennealy said Massachusetts is "headed in the wrong direction." He says everything from gas, to housing, to taxes is costing residents too much money. The video also says there is "unspeakable violence in migrant shelters" in Massachusetts, calling it a "national embarrassment."

"I'm running for governor because I believe in the unlimited potential of our state through the power of our people," Kennealy says.

Mike Kennealy's role in the MBTA Communities Law

Kennealy created the guidelines for the MBTA Communities Law during his time in the Baker administration. The law requires cities and towns near transit stops to have at least one zoning district where multi-family housing is permitted.

"A lot of this housing could be in downtowns. That's good for local economic development," he said. "And also it could create more diverse housing stock, you get more diverse populations in these places."

Implementation of the law has been controversial, with some towns voting down proposed zoning changes and criticizing the state's "one size fits all" approach. Kennealy defended the law in an interview with WBZ-TV last year.

"Not to be overly dramatic about it, the future of Massachusetts really is at stake here," he said. "We have to produce a lot more housing or we're not going to be the state we want to be."

Maura Healey set to run for re-election

Healey said in February that she plans to run for re-election.

"I'm really proud of the record so far," she told GBH's Boston Public Radio.

The governor says she's been focused on housing affordability, tax cuts and investing in education and transportation during her first term in office.

"I feel like we've done all of those things, yet there's a heck of a lot more to do," Healey said.