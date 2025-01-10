Governor says background checks she ordered at Massachusetts shelters didn't happen: "Absolutely unacceptable"

Governor Healey gives update on shelter system, says intent original law needs to be looked at

BOSTON - Gov. Maura Healey said Friday that it's "absolutely unacceptable" that criminal background checks she ordered last spring at Massachusetts shelters never happened.

The Boston Globe reported Thursday that Healey's administration has not been conducting CORI (Criminal Offender Record Information) checks on people staying in the state's homeless shelters, even though the governor had told the public that migrants and others arriving at the facilities were being screened.

Healey said she was only recently informed by her team that the checks weren't happening.

"We are going to get to the bottom of why that wasn't happening," Healey said. "CORI checks were being performed at those temporary respite centers, the overflow sites where new arrivals were going, and it was my understanding that they were being conducted system-wide."

Earlier this month, police seized 10 pounds of fentanyl and an AR-15 at a Quality Inn emergency family shelter in Revere. Healey responded by ordering an inspection of all shelter sites.

"Time for heads to roll," Republican leader says

Republican House Minority Leader Brad Jones called the failure to carry out criminal background checks "a serious betrayal of the public's trust" and said "it's time for heads to roll."

"It has become abundantly clear that this program is wildly unsustainable and unmanageable for the Healey Administration, and it is well beyond time to change course," Jones said in a statement.

"I would love to say that I'm shocked, but I'm not," State Rep. Marc Lombardo (R-Billerica) told WBZ-TV. "When I look at the news reports day after day... of sexual assault, violence, drug trafficking, rape - the crimes from the illegal migrant crisis because of the Healey administration is atrocious."

Rep. Lombardo believes the governor owes Massachusetts taxpayers not only an apology, but a solution.

"From the residents of the Commonwealth who are exposed to these individuals, who see their taxpayer dollars wasted... billions of dollars in the budget," he said.

Former Boston Police commissioner to conduct review

Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis will lead an outside review of safety and security protocols at shelters, the governor announced. The independent report should be complete within 30 days.

Shelter residents have been subjected to other checks to see if they are wanted on any warrants or if they are on a sex offender registry. Last year, a migrant was charged with raping a teenager at a Rockland hotel being used as a shelter.

Healey said she also wants to work with the Legislature to make changes to the state's right-to-shelter law that guarantees emergency housing to homeless families and pregnant women.

"It was really meant to make sure that women and children aren't out on the street and that they have a place to go and be housed temporarily," Healey said. "I just think it is absolutely appropriate at this time that we take a hard look at this existing law, regulations, and policies, and make sure that they align with the original intent of the law."