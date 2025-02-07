Maura Healey plans to run for re-election as Massachusetts governor: "Really proud of the record so far"

Governor Healey announces her intent to run for a second term

Governor Healey announces her intent to run for a second term

Governor Healey announces her intent to run for a second term

BOSTON - Gov. Maura Healey said in a radio interview on Friday that she's planning to run for a second term as governor of Massachusetts.

"I intend to run for re-election," the Democrat told GBH's Boston Public Radio. "I'm really proud of the record so far."

The governor said housing affordability, transportation, tax cuts, and investing in education have been the priorities of her time in office so far.

"I feel like we've done all of those things, yet there's a heck of a lot more to do," Healey said.

Healey was the first woman to be elected governor in Massachusetts in 2022 and joined Oregon's Tina Kotek as the first two openly lesbian governors in the United States. Healey previously served as the state's attorney general for two terms.

"I love my job, i feel incredibly privileged to be in this position and I'd love to have the opportunity to continue to work for the great people of this state," she said.

Massachusetts Republican Party response

Responding to Healey's news, the Massachusetts Republican Party continued to hammer the governor's handling of the migrant crisis in Massachusetts.

"Under her leadership, the Commonwealth has become the least transparent state in the nation, with billions wasted on a migrant crisis that has spiraled into a full-blown humanitarian disaster-marked by sexual assaults, drug trafficking, child abuse, and violent crime," MassGOP said in a statement.

Healey said last months that background checks she had ordered at Massachusetts never happened. She's also proposing changes to the heavily scrutinized right-to-shelter law in Massachusetts.

"We are actively engaging with several Republicans who would all make strong candidates, and we are confident we will have a formidable challenger ready to take on Healey and restore prosperity to the Commonwealth," MassGOP said.

