Michael Keaton named Harvard's Hasty Pudding 2026 Man of the Year

"Beetlejuice" actor Michael Keaton is Harvard University's Hasty Pudding 2026 Man of the Year. The Academy Award-nominated actor known for his roles in "Birdman," "Spotlight," "Batman," and "Spiderman: Homecoming" will come to Cambridge to receive the award in February.

Keaton is the 59th man to be given the award, following Jon Hamm this year, and Bob Odenkirk in 2023. Previous recipients include Harrison Ford, Robert De Niro, and Clint Eastwood.

The festivities will take place on Feb. 6 with a celebratory roast and a presentation of the pudding pot. Keaton will then watch Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 177th production, "Salooney Tunes."

"Keaton is no stranger to being a superhero, but let's see if that training earns him a Pudding Pot. We cannot wait to welcome him on February 6th: until then, don't say his name three times," said Producer Eloise Tunnell.

The President and Man of the Year Coordinator, Daisy Nussbaum, said they have "big plans" for Keaton's ceremony.

"We know he can handle the Joker, but let's see if he can handle the jokes," Nussbaum said.

The 2026 Woman of the Year has not been announced. Previous recipients include Cynthia Erivo, Annette Bening, and Jennifer Coolidge.

Hasty Pudding

Hasty Pudding Theatricals claims to be the oldest theater company in the United States and the third-oldest in the world, having started in 1770.

The award began in 1967 and is given to performers who "have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment."

The award is known for its outlandish and comedic ceremony, with past recipients like Odenkirk sticking his hands into a tray of butter and Bening cutting a volunteer's hair on stage.