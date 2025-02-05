"Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo honored with parade as she's named Hasty Pudding's Woman of the Year

Parade honors Cynthia Erivo as Hasty Pudding's Woman of the Year at Harvard

CAMBRIDGE - Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals officially honored their Woman of the Year, Cynthia Erivo, with a parade through Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Crowds come out for parade

The "Wicked" star left everyone spellbound as she rolled through an ever-growing crowd.

Erivo is the recipient of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy awards. She is also an Oscar nominee this year for her role as Elphaba in "Wicked."

"We absolutely love and adore Cynthia Erivo. We feel she inspires us deeply," said Mellisha Culpepper, a teacher at Shady Hill School in Cambridge, "We get to be here to witness somebody so beautiful and someone so amazing."

Culpepper and her colleagues came down to the parade for a chance to see her. They were carrying a sign honoring both her and their students.

Erivo honored with roast

"Wicked did a lot of things this year," tells Emiliano Gutierrez Berlenga, a freshman at Harvard, "I am out here in the cold waiting to see all of her glory."

The parade also brought out local celebrities like Blue Man Group and Miss Massachusetts.

"I am hoping to see Cynthia, so fingers crossed I get to chat with her for just a moment," said Kiersten Khoury, Miss Massachusetts.

Erivo was honored Wednesday night with a roast before she received the trademark pudding pot. Her razzing follows the roast of "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm, who was honored as Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year on Jan. 31.

Last year's Woman of the Year was Annette Bening.