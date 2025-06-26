Michael J. Fox, Charlie McAvoy team up for Bruins uniform release video

Marco Sturm introduced as Boston Bruins head coach; shares his vision and goals for team

The Boston Bruins turned to actor Michael J. Fox in a promotional video as they go "Back to the Future" for their newest uniform redesign.

Boston will wear a refreshed pair of spoked-B logos as the crest on their primary home and away uniforms during the 2025-26 season. The Bruins describe the new uniforms as "a modern interpretation of a classic look."

The uniforms will also include new logos on the shoulder, new striping on the sweater and socks, and additional details on the gloves and pants, the team said.

The Bruins said thickness of the striking for the new logos is similar to the uniforms of the 1980s and 1990s.

Michael J. Fox announces new Bruins uniforms

In the team's uniform reveal video, Fox calls Bruins president Cam Neely, who he has a longtime friendship with.

Fox tells Neely he was watching an old video and noticed how great the former Bruins star's sweater looked.

"Imagine how cool it would be to go back," Fox tells Neely, sending him a picture of a throwback Bruins uniform.

"Yeah. Those are pretty sweet. But I think it's time to look to the future," Neely responds, before saying he has an idea.

Neely picks up the phone and says, "Send in 73," referring to McAvoy's uniform number.

A look Back. With an eye to the Future. pic.twitter.com/fxzNsReoPX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 25, 2025

Lights and smoke generate from outside the room Fox is sitting in. Then, McAvoy walks in, complete with a cane, facial prosthetics and makeup to make him look elderly.

"Michael. I'm here from the future. I've got a special delivery from your good buddy Cam," McAvoy said, handing the actor a uniform that he says is "Boston built, powered by tradition."

"That's what I'm talking about," Fox responds.

The team will be selling merchandise with the new logos online and in person at TD Garden.

Bruins fans will be hoping for a better results in the new uniforms. The team announced Marco Sturm as its newest head coach following a disappointing season.

Boston holds the No. 7 pick in Friday's NHL Draft.