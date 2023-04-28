Wedding dress preservation company responds to complaints from Bed Bath & Beyond customers

BEDFORD, N.H. - A bride is starting to get some answers after her wedding dress was being held by a preservation company after Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy.

Jesse Moltenbrey of Bedford, New Hampshire bought a preservation kit from Bed Bath & Beyond, packed it into a box with an order form and sent it to a third-party company called Memories in Houston, Texas.

Moltenbrey sent the dress on March 16, was charged an extra fee on April 3, and has yet to receive it back.

Instead, she received an email from Memories saying her dress would not be returned because the company is "holding" dresses from Bed Bath & Beyond kits because of a billing dispute.

WBZ-TV called Memories and they said they warned the retailer months ago to stop selling the kits.

Now the preservation company says brides can either pay $30 in shipping fees or pay a discounted price, directly to Memories, for the preservation service.

WBZ-TV contacted Bed Bath & Beyond but the company has not responded.