Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.35 billion, two $1 million winners in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot is now a whopping $1.35 billion after there was no winner in Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were: 7-13-14-15-18 Mega Ball 9.

The one-time cash payout option is now $707.9 million for the next drawing Friday.

There were two $1 million winners in Massachusetts Tuesday night. One ticket was sold at the Wegman's in Chestnut Hill and the other at the Jacqueline supermarket in Lawrence.

There have now been 25 Mega Millions drawings since the jackpot was last won back on October 14.

Tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.  

December 26, 2022

